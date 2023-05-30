Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,267. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

