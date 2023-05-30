Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.