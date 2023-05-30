Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 480 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

