Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

