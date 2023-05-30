Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 921,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,002,000 after purchasing an additional 313,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

