Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 389,725 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,129,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 366,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.