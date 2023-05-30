Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 138 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.87 and its 200 day moving average is $318.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

