Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

