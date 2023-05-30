Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of KEY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

