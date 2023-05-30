Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

