Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.31% of QCR worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QCR by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QCR by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR Stock Performance

QCR Announces Dividend

Shares of QCRH opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $667.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $265,842.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QCR news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Field purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.63 per share, with a total value of $40,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $265,842.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $156,320 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

