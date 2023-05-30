Decred Achieves Market Cap of $248.68 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $16.59 or 0.00059734 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $248.68 million and approximately $790,804.68 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00131650 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020712 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,985,585 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

