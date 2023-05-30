DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $10.82 million and $680,734.06 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

