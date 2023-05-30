Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 697.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.19. 1,385,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,457. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

