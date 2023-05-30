Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 27,127,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,598,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

