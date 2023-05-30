Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $203,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 260,147 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,600,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.68. 47,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,742.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

