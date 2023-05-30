Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $445,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
META traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.83. 13,245,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,515,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $268.65.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
