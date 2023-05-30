Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,587. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.