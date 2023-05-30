Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 3,539 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 1,283,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

