Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for 1.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned 0.44% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. 184,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
