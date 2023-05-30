Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. 774,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,591. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

