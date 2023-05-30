Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

