Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 334.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

