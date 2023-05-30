Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,595,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

