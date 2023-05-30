Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.62

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Disco Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Stories

