Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 54.3% of Varenne Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $107,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,547. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

