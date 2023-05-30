Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $175.68.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

