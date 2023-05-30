Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.17.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,074. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$68.90 and a 52-week high of C$85.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,563.29% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.660026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

