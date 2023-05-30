Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

