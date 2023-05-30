Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,327,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 9,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,359. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,279 shares of company stock worth $16,985,778. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

