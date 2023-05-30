Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Down 4%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 10,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 248,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.00 million, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after purchasing an additional 194,615 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.