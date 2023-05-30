Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,246 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.2% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $139,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.73. 944,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,386. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

