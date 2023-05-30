DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. 1,785,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,760. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

