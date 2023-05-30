Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,392 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,819. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

