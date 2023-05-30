Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Update

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 1,464,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,330. The firm has a market cap of $607.11 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -458.82%.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 325,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after buying an additional 378,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 348,149 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,387,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,294,268 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Stories

