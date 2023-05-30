eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

eBay stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in eBay by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

