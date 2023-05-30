EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,900 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,011.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. Citigroup raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $20.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

