Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Simply Good Foods makes up about 0.6% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

SMPL traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,160. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

