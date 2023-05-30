Eisler Capital US LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Target makes up approximately 1.7% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 4,624,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

