Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elior Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

