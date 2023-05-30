EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,700 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,525 shares of company stock valued at $560,646. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

