EMC Capital Management Boosts Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 801,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. 158,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,953. The company has a market cap of $984.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

