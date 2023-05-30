EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.0% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $386.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

