EMC Capital Management Buys 1,682 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. 242,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

