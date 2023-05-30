EMC Capital Management Buys 617 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 0.4% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.96. 58,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,385. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

