EMC Capital Management Buys 922 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 65,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

