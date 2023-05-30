EMC Capital Management Grows Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. 33,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

