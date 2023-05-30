EMC Capital Management Grows Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $378,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

