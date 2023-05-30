EMC Capital Management Increases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises 0.5% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.07. 50,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,911. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

