EMC Capital Management Purchases 1,105 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 65,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

